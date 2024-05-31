Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.13. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on OTIS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

