Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,915 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Yum China were worth $35,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 237.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 559,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 393,881 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,766,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after buying an additional 433,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Yum China by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 369,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after buying an additional 54,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $61.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Yum China

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

