Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) PT Raised to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

NYSE:BIRK opened at $55.88 on Friday. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRK. Interval Partners LP grew its position in Birkenstock by 233.5% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 183,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 128,452 shares in the last quarter. Bwcp LP grew its position in Birkenstock by 162.3% during the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 209,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 129,726 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Birkenstock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,974,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,543,000 after purchasing an additional 40,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

