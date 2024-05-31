Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $26.45 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,999. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,079 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,841,000 after buying an additional 1,543,346 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,110,000 after buying an additional 1,611,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,305,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,762,000 after buying an additional 1,267,534 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,697,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,904,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

