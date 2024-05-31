Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BZH. StockNews.com lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

BZH stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $866.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.25. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $424,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,635.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,943,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,537,000 after purchasing an additional 356,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,677,000 after purchasing an additional 521,596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,971,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 292,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

