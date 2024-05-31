Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.56.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $169.98 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

