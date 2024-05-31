Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 25,957 Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $653,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 310,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000.

SCHI opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

