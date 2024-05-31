8,832 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Garmin by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Garmin by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,890,850. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Trading Up 0.7 %

Garmin stock opened at $162.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.09. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

