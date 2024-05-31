Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $49.96.
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
