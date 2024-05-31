Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 50.1% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MS opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.17.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

View Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.