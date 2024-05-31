27,786 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned about 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,684.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $157,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.1 %

POCT stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.