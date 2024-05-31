Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $119.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $121.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

