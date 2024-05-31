Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 37.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

NAT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $863.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of -0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 18.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 96,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 18.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 275,707 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

