Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 236.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $526.58 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $446.86 and a 52 week high of $565.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $535.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.05. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

