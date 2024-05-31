Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,024 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

STWD opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STWD. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

