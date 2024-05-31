Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 299,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 156,901 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,093,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,144,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,110,000 after buying an additional 219,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF alerts:

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.