20,000 Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 860,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 127,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 38,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 62,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYD opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

