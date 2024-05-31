12,795 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 139,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $87.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

