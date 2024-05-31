TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 561,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,354 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $47,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Trading Up 1.1 %

RTX stock opened at $105.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $107.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

