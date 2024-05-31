TD Asset Management Inc Has $47.06 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.66% of Acadia Healthcare worth $47,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 49,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Insider Activity

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.04 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.