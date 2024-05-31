TD Asset Management Inc Buys 239,447 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 907,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,447 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $60,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $75.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

