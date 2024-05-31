Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,662 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

