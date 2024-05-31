TD Asset Management Inc Sells 4,751 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Hershey worth $66,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $193.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.39 and a 200 day moving average of $192.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $263.29.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.56.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $296,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

