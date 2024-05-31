Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $276.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.02.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.86.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

