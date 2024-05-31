TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of The Cigna Group worth $64,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $731,041,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,694,000 after buying an additional 538,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after buying an additional 345,605 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,699,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $331.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.24. The company has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

