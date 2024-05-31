VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $68,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,987,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VeriSign by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in VeriSign by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $169.58 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $227.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.88 and its 200 day moving average is $194.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

