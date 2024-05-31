TD Asset Management Inc Has $65.42 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,656 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $65,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $268.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

