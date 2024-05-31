TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 681,645 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 118.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,254,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,645 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $44,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 369.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $520,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $34.21 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

