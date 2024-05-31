TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 255.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,320 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $46,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $443,844,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,914,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $156,358,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24,922.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after acquiring an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 388,390 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $246.59 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.20.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

