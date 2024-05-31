Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $163,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,771,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IBB opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.40. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.