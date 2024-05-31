United Services Automobile Association Buys 3,786 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,609,000 after buying an additional 1,680,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,807 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 228,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

