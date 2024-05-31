United Services Automobile Association Purchases 1,908 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flowers Foods news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $22.77 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.93%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

See Also

