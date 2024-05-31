United Services Automobile Association Has $354,000 Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in AES were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of AES by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AES by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AES by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AES by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Barclays dropped their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AES opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. AES’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

