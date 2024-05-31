United Services Automobile Association Buys 2,457 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in GameStop were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in GameStop by 8.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in GameStop by 2.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 334,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 7.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,140 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GME stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.57 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $730,287.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,421 shares of company stock valued at $288,153. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

