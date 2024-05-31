United Services Automobile Association Buys 996 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in UGI were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in UGI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE:UGI opened at $24.97 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -365.84%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

