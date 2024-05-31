International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of IP stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

