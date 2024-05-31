Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.15.

NYSE PSTG opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 226.00, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,781,000 after purchasing an additional 663,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,735,000 after buying an additional 495,183 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 33.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,926,000 after buying an additional 1,028,104 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,028,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,664,000 after buying an additional 160,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

