United Services Automobile Association Buys Shares of 18,265 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,460.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 324,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 303,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,488,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 105,663 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Macerich by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Macerich by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Price Performance

NYSE:MAC opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -43.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $74,921.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $317,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, insider Ann C. Menard bought 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $74,921.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 163,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,681 and sold 122,964 shares valued at $2,080,030. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macerich Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

