United Services Automobile Association Has $338,000 Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 81.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,840 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth $419,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1,032.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 144,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 131,610 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:ETRN opened at $14.28 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.