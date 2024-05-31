16,589 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,589 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,186,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Sunrun Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $14.50 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $99,144.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,057.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 9,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $112,756.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $99,144.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,057.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,282 shares of company stock worth $3,392,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

