Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.15.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.00, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $68.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

