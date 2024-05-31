DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $266.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $224.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.09.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $224.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $229.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.23.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

