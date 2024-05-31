United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $44.58 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

