Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.120-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.0 million-$645.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.0 million. Stratasys also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.12-$0.19 EPS.

Stratasys stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. Stratasys has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

