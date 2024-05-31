Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $184.08 and last traded at $183.14. Approximately 10,958,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 42,718,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.39 and a 200 day moving average of $167.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,894 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,909. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.