Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.50. 1,189,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,164,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,675,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,675,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $241,851.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,272,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,710,076.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,339 shares of company stock worth $2,977,736. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

