Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Down 5.7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.32. 433,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,953,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

