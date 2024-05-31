Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $49.17. Approximately 125,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,770,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average is $63.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,318 shares of company stock worth $6,319,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

