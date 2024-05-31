Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.04 and last traded at $56.70. Approximately 583,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,160,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities cut Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.52.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Price Performance

Insider Activity at Nextracker

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,460. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nextracker by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth about $120,861,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 21,759.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,507 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 2,652.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 958,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $46,593,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.