Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Synaptics (SYNA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2024 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Synaptics had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $135.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Synaptics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.34. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $121.37.

Get Synaptics Incorporated alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,691,000 after acquiring an additional 72,044 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,500,000 after purchasing an additional 116,276 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Synaptics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,373,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,548 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 39.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,579,000 after purchasing an additional 317,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Synaptics by 49.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 437,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 144,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.